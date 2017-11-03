Color Photos of the 1939 New York World's Fair

The famous theme of the 1939 New York World's Fair was "The World of Tomorrow.” One part of that world, another theme showcased throughout the fair, was “electrification”— the growing use of electricity to light and power not only factories and businesses, but also homes and public spaces. Photographer Peter Campbell captured many scenes from the fair in full color, both during the day and at night—when bright and colorful lighting washed over the pavilions, fountains, and sculptures throughout the fairgrounds. Be sure to also see earlier photo coverage here of the 1939 New York World's Fair.

