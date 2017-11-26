A Photo Trip Along the Ancient Silk Road

Recently, while reading an XKCD comic about temperature preferences, the name “Turpan” caught my eye, which led me down an internet rabbit-hole that eventually led me to create this trip along the ancient Silk Road for you, using photographs, traveling from east to west. Starting in Xi’an, China, the route winds its way through parts of Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. I invite you to come along through the Gobi Desert, past the Flaming Mountains, the Singing Sands, the City of Screams, and other ancient and modern artifacts—and many spectacular vistas—along the main branches of this ancient trade route.

Most Recent

  • Tomaso Clavarino
    • Spotlight
    • Nov 26, 2017
    • 17 Photos

    These Baltic Militias Are Readying For War With Russia

    Meet the bikers, ex-soldiers, and teenagers preparing to defend their borders.

  • Issei Kato / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 24, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 11/18–11/24

    A cross-border wedding in southern California, “Hammy,” the deer with a hammock stuck in his antlers, in Canada, Turkey pardoning in Washington D.C., Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, and much more.

  • Jekesai Njikizana / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 22, 2017
    • 30 Photos

    Zimbabwe Celebrates Mugabe's Downfall

    Robert Mugabe, the 93-year-old leader of Zimbabwe announced he was resigning after a brutal 37-year reign, setting off wild celebrations across the country.

  • China Daily / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 21, 2017
    • 32 Photos

    The Sichuan Giant Panda Bases and Sanctuaries

    In the mountains of China’s Sichuan Province, a network of research centers and wildlife sanctuaries has been established to support native endangered species.

