2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Contest, Part II

National Geographic Magazine’s annual photo competition is still open, with the deadline for submissions coming up on November 17. The Grand Prize Winner will receive $7,500, publication in National Geographic Magazine, and a feature on National Geographic’s Instagram account. Contest runners have allowed me to choose a few more of this year’s contest entries for display here. The captions below were written by the individual photographers and were lightly edited for style.

