What Puerto Rico Looked Like When Trump Came to Visit

Two weeks after Hurricane Maria smashed Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump flew to San Juan to assess the situation and meet with local officials, aid workers, and residents. The situation in Puerto Rico remains grim. The task of recovery and rebuilding homes and infrastructure on the island—home to 3.4 million people—is daunting. As federal agencies continue to ramp up aid efforts across Puerto Rico, the immense scale and depth of the the impact of Hurricane Maria becomes clearer every day. Gathered here are images from just the past week.