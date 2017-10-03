What Puerto Rico Looked Like When Trump Came to Visit

Two weeks after Hurricane Maria smashed across Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump flew to San Juan to assess the situation and meet with local officials, aid workers, and residents. The situation in Puerto Rico remains grim. The task of recovery and rebuilding homes and infrastructure on the island—home to 3.4 million people—is daunting. As federal agencies continue to ramp up aid efforts across Puerto Rico, the immense scale and depth of the the impact of Hurricane Maria becomes clearer every day. Gathered here are images from just the past week.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Drew Angerer / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 3, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Mourning the Victims in Las Vegas

    Following Sunday’s tragedy, the people of Las Vegas gathered together to donate blood, to pray, and to care for each other through a difficult time.

  • Felipe Dana / AP
    • In Focus
    • Oct 2, 2017
    • 31 Photos

    Photos From Catalonia's Independence Vote

    On Sunday, the Spanish region of Catalonia held a much-contested referendum on independence from Spain.

  • Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Galbreath / US Navy / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 29, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 9/23–9/29

    Rescue and recovery in the Caribbean and Mexico, the Invictus Games in Toronto, the world’s first drone taxi service in Dubai, and much more.

  • Joe Raedle / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 28, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    More Photos of the Crisis in Puerto Rico

    Eight days after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, some relief and supplies are beginning to arrive in San Juan, but little aid is reaching outlying areas.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Trump's Puerto Rico Visit Is a Political Disaster
  2. The Coming Software Apocalypse
  3. Sears Was the Amazon of Its Time—Until It Made Preventable Mistakes
  4. Civil-Rights Protests Have Never Been Popular
  5. Why Better Mental-Health Care Won't Stop Mass Shootings
  6. The First White President
  7. The Absurdity of the Nobel Prizes in Science
  8. A New History of the First Peoples in the Americas
  9. Sterilizing a Child, for a Better Life
  10. Puerto Rico Needs More Than Relief—It Needs Reconstruction
Back to Top

Join the Discussion