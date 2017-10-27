'Twas the Night Before Halloween

Rebecca Blackwell / AP In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: 10/21–10/27 Kayaking through the Corinth Canal, unrest during elections in Kenya, a funeral for a beloved king in Thailand, trials for a new land speed record in England, and much more.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty In Focus

37 Photos Thailand Bids Farewell to Its King in an Elaborate Funeral Ceremony A year after the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the official period of mourning is over, and a five-day-long funeral ceremony has begun.

Ted Aljibe / AFP / Getty In Focus

28 Photos A Victory Against ISIS in the Philippines Leaves a City Destroyed Five months ago, a group of pro-ISIS militants took control of parts of the southern Philippine city of Marawi. Today, the fighting is over, but the city is in ruins.