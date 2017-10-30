The Shepherds of the Tusheti Mountains

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters In Focus

31 Photos 'Twas the Night Before Halloween On the eve of this year’s traditional All Hallows' Eve, a collection of spooky, scary, (and fun) images from haunted houses, zombie walks, Halloween parties, and more.

Rebecca Blackwell / AP In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: 10/21–10/27 Kayaking through the Corinth Canal, unrest during elections in Kenya, a funeral for a beloved king in Thailand, trials for a new land speed record in England, and much more.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty In Focus

37 Photos Thailand Bids Farewell to Its King in an Elaborate Funeral Ceremony A year after the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the official period of mourning is over, and a five-day-long funeral ceremony has begun.