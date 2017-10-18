The Rohingya in Bangladesh: The Fastest-Growing Refugee Emergency in the World

Almost 600,000 Rohingya refugees have crossed into Bangladesh, fleeing the violence in Burma's Rakhine state, since August 25. Many of the refugees tell distressing stories of their villages being attacked or burned by Burmese soldiers, or of their neighbors or family members being injured or killed. The United Nations has accused Burmese troops of waging an ethnic cleansing campaign. The new arrivals in Bangladesh join an already-existing large population of Rohingya refugees, which has prompted the government to announce plans to build one of the world’s largest refugee camps to house more than 800,000 stateless Rohingya, replacing hundreds of makeshift camps that are popping up near the border. Local medical teams, supported by UNICEF and WHO, have started a massive immunization drive in the camps, racing to prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases. The UN Refugee Agency has called the current crisis the fastest-growing refugee emergency in the world today.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Sergey Gorshkov / bioGraphic
    • In Focus
    • Oct 18, 2017
    • 14 Photos

    Studying the Arctic Wildlife of Russia's Wrangel Island

    High in the Russian Far East lies Wrangel Island, a harsh landscape that supports a surprisingly diverse ecosystem.

  • Gianluigi Guercia / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 17, 2017
    • 16 Photos

    The Opening of 'The World’s Most Useless Airport' in Remote Saint Helena

    Last weekend, the tiny and isolated British island of Saint Helena welcomed its first scheduled commercial flight from South Africa.

  • Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 16, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    40 Years Ago: A Look Back at 1977

    Four decades ago Jimmy Carter was sworn in as the 39th president of the U.S., the original Star Wars movie was released in theaters, and much more.

  • Jae C. Hong / AP
    • In Focus
    • Oct 15, 2017
    • 26 Photos

    Deadly Wildfires Continue Across Northern California

    More than a dozen wildfires burning across Northern California have destroyed at least 5,700 structures and are being blamed for 40 deaths.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. A Catfishing With a Happy Ending
  2. Insects Are In Serious Trouble
  3. How Money Became the Measure of Everything
  4. The World's Most Powerful Publishers Refuse to Admit What They Really Are
  5. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  6. Has the Supreme Court Legalized Public Corruption?
  7. Will the World's Most Worrying Flu Virus Go Pandemic?
  8. Free Money at the Edge of the Tech Boom
  9. Trump's Unforced Error
  10. The First White President
Back to Top

Join the Discussion