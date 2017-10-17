The Opening of 'The World’s Most Useless Airport' in Remote Saint Helena

Last weekend, after five years of construction and controversy, the tiny and isolated British island of Saint Helena welcomed its first scheduled commercial flight. Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean, is one of the most remote islands in the world—a volcanic outcrop with an area of only 47 square miles. According to Reuters, the only way to access the island previously was by sea, “a five-night voyage from Cape Town.” The new airport, servicing the 4,500 island inhabitants with flights from South Africa, was built at a cost of $374 million. Construction was completed in 2016, but test flights ran into serious weather-related problems, pushing the opening back more than a year, leading to the nickname “world’s most useless airport.” Gathered here are a handful of images from the inaugural flight and from around Saint Helena.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 16, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    40 Years Ago: A Look Back at 1977

    Four decades ago Jimmy Carter was sworn in as the 39th president of the U.S., the original Star Wars movie was released in theaters, and much more.

  • Jae C. Hong / AP
    • In Focus
    • Oct 15, 2017
    • 26 Photos

    Deadly Wildfires Continue Across Northern California

    More than a dozen wildfires burning across Northern California have destroyed at least 5,700 structures and are being blamed for 40 deaths.

  • Paula Bronstein / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 13, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 10/7–10/13

    Wildfires rage across California, the World Solar Challenge race in Australia, a show by the Swiss Air Force in the Alps, and much more.

  • Bulent Kilic / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 12, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    The Battle for Raqqa

    The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are close to driving ISIS out of Raqqa, but at a heavy cost to the city and its people.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. 'President Trump Did Disrespect My Son'
  2. The Populist Right Tears Down a Press It Can't Replace
  3. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  4. What America Is Losing as Its Small Towns Struggle
  5. China Is Quietly Reshaping the World
  6. Why Parents Make Flawed Choices About Their Kids' Schooling
  7. The First White President
  8. Is Obama's Foreign-Policy Legacy Disappearing?
  9. The Decline of the Midwest's Public Universities Threatens to Wreck Its Most Vibrant Economies
  10. Why Does the Stock Market Keep Going Up?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion