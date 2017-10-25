Thailand Bids Farewell to Its King in an Elaborate Funeral Ceremony

A full year after the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the official period of mourning is over and a complex five-day-long royal funeral ceremony began yesterday, attended in person by thousands and watched by millions on TV or other devices. King Bhumibol was a revered figure in Thailand, who enjoyed widespread popularity as he reigned for 70 years. Over the past year, an intricate temporary Royal Crematorium was built for the ceremony, near the Royal Palace, where the Royal Urn was taken yesterday for cremation.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Ted Aljibe / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 25, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    A Victory Against ISIS in the Philippines Leaves a City Destroyed

    Five months ago, a group of pro-ISIS militants took control of parts of the southern Philippine city of Marawi. Today, the fighting is over, but the city is in ruins.

  • Benoit Tessier / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 24, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    Operation Barkhane: France's Counter-Terrorism Forces in Africa

    Four thousand French soldiers are currently deployed across five African nations in support of a wide-ranging counter-terrorism effort.

  • Sergei Gapon / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 23, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Images of the Season: Fall Is in the Air, Part II

    One last look at my favorite season of the year, with more autumnal images from across the Northern Hemisphere.

  • Noah Seelam / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 20, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 10/14–10/20

    The recapture of Raqqa from ISIS, a giant human-piloted robot in Japan, Diwali in Nepal and India, the British National Plowing Championships, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. When Kids Have to Act Like Parents, It Affects Them for Life
  2. Trump’s Critics Can Sense the GOP Slipping Away From Them
  3. Why Nerds and Nurses Are Taking Over the U.S. Economy
  4. Vitamin B6 and B12 Supplements Appear to Cause Cancer in Men
  5. Harvey Weinstein and the Economics of Consent
  6. The Inequality Beneath the Sexual-Harassment Headlines
  7. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  8. Could a Controversial Bill Sink Criminal-Justice Reform in Congress?
  9. The Darkness of Stranger Things 2
  10. The Border-Wall Prototypes Are Up—Now What?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion