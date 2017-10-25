Thailand Bids Farewell to Its King in an Elaborate Funeral Ceremony

A full year after the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the official period of mourning is over and a complex five-day-long royal funeral ceremony began yesterday, attended in person by thousands and watched by millions on TV or other devices. King Bhumibol was a revered figure in Thailand, who enjoyed widespread popularity as he reigned for 70 years. Over the past year, an intricate temporary Royal Crematorium was built for the ceremony, near the Royal Palace, where the Royal Urn was taken yesterday for cremation.