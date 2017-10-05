Photos of the Week: 9/30–10/6

The continuing battle against ISIS in Iraq, much-needed aid reaches some far flung-corners of Puerto Rico, horror and mourning in Las Vegas, legal same-sex weddings in Germany, Serbian paprika, and much more.

  • Tore Meek / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • 2:07 PM ET
    • 24 Photos

    Landscapes of Norway

    A collection of images from recent years, taken by photographers on the ground, out at sea, and in the air, showing some of Norway’s spectacular scenery.

  •
    • In Focus
    • Oct 5, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Photographing the Microscopic: Winners of Nikon Small World 2017

    Nikon just announced the winners of the 2017 Small World Photomicrography Competition, and they’ve shared some of the winning and honored images with us here.

  • Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 4, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    What Puerto Rico Looked Like When Trump Came to Visit

    Two weeks after Hurricane Maria smashed Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump flew to San Juan to assess the situation and meet with local officials, aid workers, and residents.

  • Drew Angerer / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 3, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Mourning the Victims in Las Vegas

    Following Sunday’s tragedy, the people of Las Vegas gathered together to donate blood, to pray, and to care for each other through a difficult time.

