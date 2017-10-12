Photos of the Week: 10/7–10/13

Wildfires rage across northern California, the World Solar Challenge race in Australia, a show by the Swiss Air Force in the Alps, Puerto Ricans are still struggling to recover, an observation of Indigenous Peoples Day, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Bulent Kilic / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 12, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    The Battle for Raqqa

    The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are close to driving ISIS out of Raqqa, but at a heavy cost to the city and its people.

  • Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 11, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Fall Is in the Air: Images of the Season

    It really is the best season.

  • Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 10, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    Photos of California's Destructive Wildfires

    Powerful winds drove more than a dozen wildfires across several counties in California on Monday, burning more than 100,000 acres, destroying 1,500 homes, and reportedly killing 11 people.

  • Mike Blake / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 6, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 9/30–10/6

    Horror and mourning in Las Vegas, much-needed aid reaches some far-flung corners of Puerto Rico, legal same-sex weddings in Germany, Serbian paprika, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What Facebook Did to American Democracy
  2. The First White President
  3. How Stalin Hid Ukraine's Famine From the World
  4. You Think With the World, Not Just Your Brain
  5. A Stunning Blow to Obamacare
  6. Trump Isn’t Certifying the Iran Deal—What Happens Next?
  7. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  8. The Questions Raised By Trump's Iran Deal Decision
  9. Rick Perry Wants to Bail Out the Coal Industry
  10. The Ancient Origins of Both Light and Dark Skin
Back to Top

Join the Discussion