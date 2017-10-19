Photos of the Week: 10/14–10/20

The recapture of Raqqa from ISIS, a giant human-piloted robot in Japan, Diwali in Nepal and India, wildfires on several continents, a horrific terror attack in Somalia, the British National Plowing Championships, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. A Catfishing With a Happy Ending
  2. The AI That Has Nothing to Learn From Humans
  3. How Will Obama's Message Play in Trump's America?
  4. Why Trump Can't Handle the Cost of War
  5. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  6. 'Gorgeous' Doubles Down on Taylor Swift's New Attitude
  7. The Bloody End of the Islamic State's Utopian Dream
  8. Republicans Rally Around Raising the Deficit
  9. The First White President
  10. A Giant Blob of Floodwater From Harvey Is Still Moving Through the Gulf
Back to Top

Join the Discussion