Photos of the Week: 10/14–10/20

Sergey Gorshkov / bioGraphic In Focus

14 Photos Studying the Arctic Wildlife of Russia's Wrangel Island High in the Russian Far East lies Wrangel Island, a harsh landscape that supports a surprisingly diverse ecosystem.

Gianluigi Guercia / AFP / Getty In Focus

16 Photos The Opening of 'The World’s Most Useless Airport' in Remote Saint Helena Last weekend, the tiny and isolated British island of Saint Helena welcomed its first scheduled commercial flight from South Africa.