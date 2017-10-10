Photos of California's Destructive Wildfires

Powerful winds drove more than a dozen wildfires across several counties in California on Monday, burning more than 100,000 acres, destroying 1,500 homes, and reportedly killing 11 people. In Sonoma County, the sheriff’s office stated that roughly 150 people have been reported missing due to the fires. The dry conditions are expected to last for at least another week, as Californians still battle one of the most destructive wildfire episodes their state has ever experienced.