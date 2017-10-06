Photos of California's Destructive Wildfires

Powerful winds drove more than a dozen wildfires across several counties in California on Monday, burning more than 100,000 acres, destroying 1,500 homes, and reportedly killing 11 people. In Sonoma County, the sheriff’s office stated that roughly 150 people have been reported missing due to the fires. The dry conditions are expected to last for at least another week, as Californians still battle one of the most destructive wildfire episodes their state has ever experienced.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Mike Blake / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 6, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 9/30–10/6

    Horror and mourning in Las Vegas, much-needed aid reaches some far-flung corners of Puerto Rico, legal same-sex weddings in Germany, Serbian paprika, and much more.

  • Tore Meek / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 6, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Landscapes of Norway

    A collection of images from recent years, taken by photographers on the ground, out at sea, and in the air, showing some of Norway’s spectacular scenery.

  •
    • In Focus
    • Oct 5, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Photographing the Microscopic: Winners of Nikon Small World 2017

    Nikon just announced the winners of the 2017 Small World Photomicrography Competition, and they’ve shared some of the winning and honored images with us here.

  • Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 4, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    What Puerto Rico Looked Like When Trump Came to Visit

    Two weeks after Hurricane Maria smashed Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump flew to San Juan to assess the situation and meet with local officials, aid workers, and residents.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. American Kakistocracy
  2. 1491
  3. The Secrets of Google’s Moonshot Factory
  4. Death at a Penn State Fraternity
  5. The Coming Software Apocalypse
  6. Ending the Iran Deal is An Invitation to War
  7. Republican Senators Want No Part of Trump-Corker Feud
  8. One Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood, Another in the White House
  9. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  10. The Problem With 'Containing' Donald Trump
Back to Top

Join the Discussion