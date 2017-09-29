Photos From Catalonia's Independence Vote

On Sunday, the Spanish region of Catalonia held a much-contested referendum on independence from Spain. The Spanish government had long ago declared any such vote illegal and unconstitutional, and has worked for weeks to try and shut it down. As many Catalan voters tried to go to the banned polling stations on Sunday, they were met by national police officers in riot gear. Hundreds were injured as police clubbed, dragged, and fired rubber bullets at would-be voters. Of more than five million eligible Catalan voters, only 42 percent voted on Sunday, with 90 percent of the votes cast being pro-independence, according to Catalan officials. Catalonia's government is now determining its next steps toward declaring independence, claiming the referendum shows a majority favors the move.