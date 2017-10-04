Photographing the Microscopic: Winners of Nikon Small World 2017

Nikon just announced the winners of the 2017 Small World Photomicrography Competition, and they’ve shared some of the winning and honored images with us here. The contest invites photographers and scientists to submit images of all things visible under a microscope. More than 2,000 entries were received from 88 countries in 2017, the 43rd year of the competition.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 4, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    What Puerto Rico Looked Like When Trump Came to Visit

    Two weeks after Hurricane Maria smashed Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump flew to San Juan to assess the situation and meet with local officials, aid workers, and residents.

  • Drew Angerer / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 3, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Mourning the Victims in Las Vegas

    Following Sunday’s tragedy, the people of Las Vegas gathered together to donate blood, to pray, and to care for each other through a difficult time.

  • Felipe Dana / AP
    • In Focus
    • Oct 2, 2017
    • 31 Photos

    Photos From Catalonia's Independence Vote

    On Sunday, the Spanish region of Catalonia held a much-contested referendum on independence from Spain.

  • Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Galbreath / US Navy / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 29, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 9/23–9/29

    Rescue and recovery in the Caribbean and Mexico, the Invictus Games in Toronto, the world’s first drone taxi service in Dubai, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Death at a Penn State Fraternity
  2. The Department of Justice Takes a Stand Against Transgender Rights in the Workplace
  3. Trump Wants to Censor the Media
  4. When Working From Home Doesn’t Work
  5. The Coming Software Apocalypse
  6. Writing Advice From a (Newly Minted) Nobel Winner
  7. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  8. The First White President
  9. How Michael Clayton Presaged 2017
  10. Photographing the Microscopic: Winners of Nikon Small World 2017
Back to Top

Join the Discussion