Mourning the Victims in Las Vegas

In an attack in Las Vegas on Sunday, a lone gunman is believed to have fired automatic weapons into a gathering of 22,000 fans enjoying a country music festival. 59 people were killed, and hundreds more were wounded. The crowd scattered, seeking safety. Then, people gathered together again—to protect, to carry the wounded, to donate blood, to heal, to pray, and to care for one another. Memorials and candlelight vigils took place in several places around the country, with citizens and government officials voicing support for the victims and their families.