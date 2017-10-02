Mourning the Victims in Las Vegas

In an attack in Las Vegas on Sunday, a lone gunman is believed to have fired automatic weapons into a gathering of 22,000 fans enjoying a country music festival. 59 people were killed, and hundreds more were wounded. The crowd scattered, seeking safety. Then, people gathered together again—to protect, to carry the wounded, to donate blood, to heal, to pray, and to care for one another. Memorials and candlelight vigils took place in several places around the country, with citizens and government officials voicing support for the victims and their families.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Felipe Dana / AP
    • In Focus
    • Oct 2, 2017
    • 31 Photos

    Photos From Catalonia's Independence Vote

    On Sunday, the Spanish region of Catalonia held a much-contested referendum on independence from Spain.

  • Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Galbreath / US Navy / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 29, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 9/23–9/29

    Rescue and recovery in the Caribbean and Mexico, the Invictus Games in Toronto, the world’s first drone taxi service in Dubai, and much more.

  • Joe Raedle / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 28, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    More Photos of the Crisis in Puerto Rico

    Eight days after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, some relief and supplies are beginning to arrive in San Juan, but little aid is reaching outlying areas.

  • Mauro Pimentel / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 27, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Army Troops Deployed in Rio Slum to Fight Drug Gang Violence

    Hundreds of soldiers were sent into the narrow streets and alleys of Rocinha to fight warring drug traffickers last week.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Trump's Puerto Rico Visit Is a Political Disaster
  2. The Coming Software Apocalypse
  3. The Absurdity of the Nobel Prizes in Science
  4. Two Dark American Truths From Las Vegas
  5. Mass Shootings Don't Lead to Inaction—They Lead to Loosening Gun Restrictions
  6. Civil-Rights Protests Have Never Been Popular
  7. A New History of the First Peoples in the Americas
  8. The Frightening Enigma of the Las Vegas Shooter
  9. Google and Facebook Failed Us
  10. What America Taught the Nazis
Back to Top

Join the Discussion