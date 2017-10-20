Images of the Season: Fall Is in the Air, Part II

One last look at my favorite season of the year, with more autumnal images from across the Northern Hemisphere. Harvests, festivals, migrations, winter preparations, and, of course, the colorful leaves. Today’s collection features photographs from Switzerland, Belarus, Nepal, Russia, France, England, Kazakhstan, China, and across the United States.

