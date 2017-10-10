Fall Is in the Air, Images of the Season

It’s my favorite time of year once again—the autumnal equinox took place a few weeks ago, marking the end of summer and the start of fall across the Northern Hemisphere. Autumn is the season of harvests, festivals, migrations, winter preparations, and of course, spectacular foliage. Across the north, people are beginning to feel a crisp chill in the evening air, leaves are splashing mountainsides with bright color, apples and pumpkins are being gathered, and animals are on the move. Collected here are some early images from this year, maybe more to follow in the weeks to come. Until then, I plan to spend my time like His Excellency, the Duke of Fall, Mr. Autumn Man.

