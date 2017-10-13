Deadly Wildfires Continue Across Northern California

More than a dozen wildfires burning across Northern California have destroyed at least 5,700 structures, and are being blamed for 40 deaths now, making this California's deadliest-ever wildfire event. Authorities are saying that recent calmer winds and containment efforts have allowed firefighters to gain a measure of control over some of the blazes, but much work remains to be done. Tens of thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate are now waiting for the signal to return to their neighborhoods and see what, if any, damage may have taken place.