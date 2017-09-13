Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, founded in 1965, is an annual international showcase of the best in nature photography. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. This year, the contest attracted nearly 50,000 entries from 92 countries. The owners and sponsors have once again been kind enough to share the following 13 finalists from this year's competition. Their website has images from previous years and more information about the current contest and exhibition. Captions are provided by the photographers and WPY organizers and lightly edited for style.