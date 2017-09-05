Wildfires Rage Across the American West

Dozens of forest and brush fires are currently burning across eight western states, forcing thousands to flee, destroying homes, and closing highways. Enormous volumes of smoke and ash are being thrown into the atmosphere as more than a million acres have burned in the past week alone, creating hazardous breathing conditions in many parts of the Pacific Northwest. In California, the La Tuna fire near Burbank has burned nearly 7,200 acres, becoming the largest fire ever recorded in Los Angeles, in terms of area.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Bernat Armangue / AP
    • In Focus
    • Sep 5, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Thousands of Rohingya Muslims Flee Violence in Burma

    The United Nations refugee agency reports that 123,000 people—mostly Rohingya Muslims—have fled into Bangladesh since August 25.

  • Jim Urquhart / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 4, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Photos From Burning Man 2017

    Each year, participants in the Burning Man Festival travel to the playa of Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to form a temporary city—a self-reliant community populated by performers, artists, free spirits, and more.

  • Omar Sobhani / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 1, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 8/26–9/1

    Recovery from Hurricane Harvey in Texas, the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, the World Bog Snorkeling Championships in Wales, and much more.

  • Erich Schlegel / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 31, 2017
    • 31 Photos

    Latest Photos of Harvey's Disastrous Flooding

    Less than a week ago, Hurricane Harvey made landfall, dumping trillions of gallons of rain on parts of Texas and Louisiana, spawning unprecedented flooding.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Happy People Cheat
  2. The Uncomfortable Truth About Campus Rape Policy
  3. The Non-Religious States of America
  4. Will North Korea Do What Only One Country Has Done Before?
  5. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  6. Why the Republican Party Will Come to Regret Rolling Back DACA
  7. Americans Have Given Up on Public Schools. That’s a Mistake.
  8. Was Charlottesville a Turning Point for the 'Alt-Right'?
  9. 33 Movies to Watch This Oscar Season
  10. How America Lost Its Mind
Back to Top

Join the Discussion