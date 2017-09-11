The Wreckage Left in Irma's Path Across the Caribbean and Southeastern U.S.

Days after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc across the Caribbean and several U.S. states, government officials and residents are beginning to assess the widespread damage, pick up the pieces, and figure out their next steps. For some Caribbean islands, like Saint Martin, the destruction is nearly total, with evacuations underway as officials try to rebuild basic infrastructure. FEMA reports that 25 percent of all homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed, while 65 percent were significantly damaged.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Gerald Herbert / AP
    • In Focus
    • Sep 11, 2017
    • 30 Photos

    Photos of the Damage Left by Hurricane Irma in Florida

    As Hurricane Irma, now a tropical storm, moves out of Florida, images of the destruction left behind are beginning to appear.

  • Yamil Lage / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 10, 2017
    • 30 Photos

    Hurricane Irma Crashes Across Northern Cuba

    On September 8, Hurricane Irma made landfall on Cuba as a destructive Category 5 storm, slowly spinning along its northern coast for hours.

  • Kristi McCluer / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 8, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 9/2–9/8

    Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, an earthquake in Mexico, wildfires across the western U.S., a frightening "Super Monster Wolf" in Japan, and much more.

  • Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 7, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Photos of the Devastation Across Saint Martin Left by Hurricane Irma

    While Hurricane Irma appears set on a possible path toward southern Florida, the Category 5 storm has already left a trail of destruction across parts of the Caribbean.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The First White President
  2. Will Donald Trump Destroy the Presidency?
  3. How Trump Is Ending the American Era
  4. Rape Culture in the Alaskan Wilderness
  5. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  6. Huge DNA Databases Reveal the Recent Evolution of Humans
  7. How the Vietnam War Broke the American Presidency
  8. The Uncomfortable Truth About Campus Rape Policy
  9. Bernie Sanders Makes His Pitch for Single Payer
  10. Can Cops Force You to Unlock Your Phone With Your Face?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion