Southeast Asia's Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reaches a Terrible Peak

The United Nations Refugee Agency now reports that more than 420,000 people have fled Burma (also known as Myanmar) since August 24. The refugees, mostly Rohingya Muslims, crossed into Bangladesh to escape the violence in Burma's western Rakhine state—a situation the U.N. now describes as ethnic cleansing. Bangladeshi authorities are being overwhelmed by the new arrivals, and those crammed into the rain-soaked official and makeshift refugee camps are becoming desperate for food, water, and other basic needs. The refugees fled their homes in Burma after a series of Rohingya insurgent attacks on Burmese police last month were met with a strong government response and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes. The Rohingya are a stateless Muslim minority living in parts of a hostile and overwhelmingly Buddhist Burma.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Omar Torres / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 19, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    Photos of the Earthquake in Mexico City

    On September 19, 2017, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Mexico City, rattling skyscrapers and sending millions into the streets.

  • Stewart Tomlinson / U.S. Geological Survey
    • In Focus
    • Sep 19, 2017
    • 30 Photos

    A Photo Trip Through Yellowstone National Park

    Yellowstone, now 145 years old, was the first national park established in the world.

  • Scott Olson / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 18, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    A Weekend of Protest in St. Louis

    On Friday, a judge in St. Louis found Jason Stockley, a white former St. Louis police officer, not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a black man named Anthony Lamar Smith.

  • Edgard Garrido / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 15, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 9/9–9/15

    Hurricanes Jose and Irma, an earthquake in Mexico, Cassini’s grand finale above Saturn, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Boys Are Not Defective
  2. The First White President
  3. Doctors: No
  4. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  5. Lady Gaga's Illness Is Not a Metaphor
  6. What Will Trump's New North Korea Sanctions Achieve?
  7. When Evidence Says No, but Doctors Say Yes
  8. Not a Regular Cease-and-Desist, A Cool Cease-and-Desist
  9. The Unfulfilled Promise of Black Capitalism
  10. Trump Has Filled, Not Drained, the Swamp
Back to Top

Join the Discussion