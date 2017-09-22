Rescue Dogs At Work After Mexico's Earthquakes

After being struck by three major earthquakes in the past month, rescue workers and volunteers across Mexico have been working around the clock, with the help of local and international teams of sniffer dogs and their handlers. These search and rescue dogs have spent weeks now clambering over collapsed buildings, helping their human counterparts locate survivors trapped inside. In turn, local volunteers have been doing everything they can to care for these working animals, as well as their handlers.

