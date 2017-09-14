Photos of the Week: 9/9–9/15

Hurricanes Jose and Irma, an earthquake in Mexico, the Festival of the Winds in Sydney, the World Wingsuit Championship in China, a lightning storm in San Francisco, a 3,500-year-old tomb newly discovered in Egypt, Cassini’s grand finale above Saturn, and much more.

