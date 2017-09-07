Photos of the Week: 9/2–9/8

Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP / Getty In Focus

24 Photos Photos of the Devastation Across Saint Martin Left by Hurricane Irma While Hurricane Irma appears set on a possible path toward southern Florida, the Category 5 storm has already left a trail of destruction across parts of the Caribbean.

Tristan Fortsch / KATU-TV via AP In Focus

33 Photos Wildfires Rage Across the American West Dozens of forest fires are currently burning across eight western states, forcing thousands to flee, destroying homes, and closing highways.

Bernat Armangue / AP In Focus

28 Photos Thousands of Rohingya Muslims Flee Violence in Burma The United Nations Refugee Agency reports that 123,000 people—mostly Rohingya Muslims—have fled into Bangladesh since August 25.