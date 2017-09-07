Photos of the Week: 9/2–9/8

Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, an earthquake in Mexico, a two-headed tortoise in Switzerland, wildfires across the western United States, Rohingya refugees driven from Burma, a frightening "Super Monster Wolf" in Japan, and President Donald Trump makes a deal with Democratic leaders.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 7, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Photos of the Devastation Across Saint Martin Left by Hurricane Irma

    While Hurricane Irma appears set on a possible path toward southern Florida, the Category 5 storm has already left a trail of destruction across parts of the Caribbean.

  • Tristan Fortsch / KATU-TV via AP
    • In Focus
    • Sep 6, 2017
    • 33 Photos

    Wildfires Rage Across the American West

    Dozens of forest fires are currently burning across eight western states, forcing thousands to flee, destroying homes, and closing highways.

  • Bernat Armangue / AP
    • In Focus
    • Sep 5, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Thousands of Rohingya Muslims Flee Violence in Burma

    The United Nations Refugee Agency reports that 123,000 people—mostly Rohingya Muslims—have fled into Bangladesh since August 25.

  • Jim Urquhart / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 4, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Photos From Burning Man 2017

    Each year, participants in the Burning Man Festival travel to the playa of Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to form a temporary city—a self-reliant community populated by performers, artists, free spirits, and more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The First White President
  2. Hurricane Irma: Like a ‘Lawnmower From the Sky’
  3. The Bad Science Behind Campus Response to Sexual Assault
  4. Why Happy People Cheat
  5. The Uncomfortable Truth About Campus Rape Policy
  6. Fiction: The Drone King
  7. Photos of the Devastation Across Saint Martin Left by Hurricane Irma
  8. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  9. What Caused Hollywood's Summer From Hell?
  10. Trump's Shrinking, Energized Base
Back to Top

Join the Discussion