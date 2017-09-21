Photos of the Week: 9/16–9/22

Unbelievable wreckage left across the Caribbean by massive hurricanes, an epic refugee crisis in Bangladesh, huge protests in St. Louis, Manila, and Barcelona, and the aftermath of a terrible earthquake in Mexico City that is being met with an enormous volunteer effort.

  • Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty
    • 10:05 AM ET
    Photos of Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

    On Wednesday, Hurricane Maria crashed across the entire U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, making landfall with winds approaching 150 mph (240 kph).

  • Cathal McNaughton / Reuters
    • Sep 21, 2017
    Southeast Asia's Rohingya Refugee Crisis Reaches a Terrible Peak

    The United Nations Refugee Agency now reports that more than 420,000 people have fled the violence in Burma since August 24.

  • Omar Torres / AFP / Getty
    • Sep 19, 2017
    Photos of the Earthquake in Mexico City

    On September 19, 2017, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Mexico City, rattling skyscrapers and sending millions into the streets.

  • Stewart Tomlinson / U.S. Geological Survey
    • Sep 19, 2017
    A Photo Trip Through Yellowstone National Park

    Yellowstone, now 145 years old, was the first national park established in the world.

