Photos of the Week: 8/26–9/1

Recovery from Hurricane Harvey in Texas, the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, the World Bog Snorkeling Championships in Wales, devastating floods in Pakistan, pangolin smuggling in Thailand, wildflowers in bloom across the Atacama Desert in Chile, and much more.

