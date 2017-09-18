Photos of the Earthquake in Mexico City

Earlier today, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Mexico City, rattling skyscrapers and sending millions into the streets. At the moment, Reuters is reporting at least 60 deaths across several Mexican states. Coincidentally, today was the 32nd anniversary of the devastating 1985 Mexico City earthquake, an occasion that led to many first responders and volunteers already being gathered outside, taking part in earthquake-preparedness drills. Below, some early images of the still-unfolding disaster in Mexico City.