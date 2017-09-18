Photos of the Earthquake in Mexico City

Earlier today, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Mexico City, rattling skyscrapers and sending millions into the streets. At the moment, Reuters is reporting at least 60 deaths across several Mexican states. Coincidentally, today was the 32nd anniversary of the devastating 1985 Mexico City earthquake, an occasion that led to many first responders and volunteers already being gathered outside, taking part in earthquake-preparedness drills. Below, some early images of the still-unfolding disaster in Mexico City.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Stewart Tomlinson / U.S. Geological Survey
    • In Focus
    • 2:15 PM ET
    • 30 Photos

    A Photo Trip Through Yellowstone National Park

    Yellowstone, now 145 years old, was the first national park established in the world.

  • Scott Olson / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 18, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    A Weekend of Protest in St. Louis

    On Friday, a judge in St. Louis found Jason Stockley, a white former St. Louis police officer, not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a black man named Anthony Lamar Smith.

  • Edgard Garrido / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 15, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 9/9–9/15

    Hurricanes Jose and Irma, an earthquake in Mexico, Cassini’s grand finale above Saturn, and much more

  • Mats Andersson / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    • In Focus
    • Sep 14, 2017
    • 13 Photos

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017

    Finalists from the annual photo competition produced by the Natural History Museum in London

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What Total Destruction of North Korea Means
  2. The First White President
  3. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  4. How One Woman Brought the 'Mother's Curse' to Canada
  5. Toys Aren’t Us
  6. Is Trump's 'Wiretap' Claim Vindicated?
  7. A Radical Rebuke of Barack Obama's Foreign Policy Legacy
  8. Reading the Bible Through Neuroscience
  9. How the GOP Prompted the Decay of Political Norms
  10. What Is the Meaning of Mother!?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion