Photos of the Damage Left by Hurricane Irma in Florida

As Hurricane Irma, now a tropical storm, moves out of Florida, images of the destruction left behind are beginning to appear. While the enormous storm caused widespread damage and flooding, and left more than 10 million without power, most reports indicate that most of Florida appears to have dodged a worst-case-scenario. Residents are now beginning to return to assess the damage, and begin recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Yamil Lage / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 10, 2017
    • 30 Photos

    Hurricane Irma Crashes Across Northern Cuba

    On September 8, Hurricane Irma made landfall on Cuba as a destructive Category 5 storm, slowly spinning along its northern coast for hours.

  • Kristi McCluer / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 8, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 9/2–9/8

    Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, an earthquake in Mexico, wildfires across the western U.S., a frightening "Super Monster Wolf" in Japan, and much more.

  • Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 7, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Photos of the Devastation Across Saint Martin Left by Hurricane Irma

    While Hurricane Irma appears set on a possible path toward southern Florida, the Category 5 storm has already left a trail of destruction across parts of the Caribbean.

  • Tristan Fortsch / KATU-TV via AP
    • In Focus
    • Sep 6, 2017
    • 33 Photos

    Wildfires Rage Across the American West

    Dozens of forest fires are currently burning across eight western states, forcing thousands to flee, destroying homes, and closing highways.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The First White President
  2. Why Happy People Cheat
  3. Photos of the Damage Left by Hurricane Irma in Florida
  4. The Question of Race in Campus Sexual-Assault Cases
  5. More Than 10 Million People Lost Power in Florida
  6. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  7. What Lies Beneath
  8. The Uncomfortable Truth About Campus Rape Policy
  9. Kids, Go Catch a Raccoon
  10. Hurricane Irma Crashes Across Northern Cuba
Back to Top

Join the Discussion