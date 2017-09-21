On Wednesday, Hurricane Maria crashed across the entire U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, making landfall with winds approaching 150 mph (240 kph). Widespread destruction from the worst storm to hit in nearly a century has left almost the entire island without power, and many without running water or cell phone service. Maria also brought heavy rains and flooding, and has been blamed for at least 15 deaths in Puerto Rico alone.
Photos of Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria
