Photos of the Devastation Across Saint Martin Left by Hurricane Irma

While Hurricane Irma appears set on a possible path toward southern Florida, the Category 5 storm has already left a trail of destruction across parts of the Caribbean. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which has reported eight deaths to date. The island of Saint Martin is split into two parts, overseen by the governments of France and the Netherlands. Reuters has quoted Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as saying that Irma has caused “enormous devastation,” and that the island remains unreachable for now.