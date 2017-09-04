Photos From Burning Man 2017

Each year, participants in the Burning Man Festival travel to the playa of Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to form a temporary city—a self-reliant community populated by performers, artists, free spirits, and more. An estimated 70,000 people from all over the world came to the 31st annual Burning Man to dance, express themselves, and take in the spectacle, themed this year as “Radical Ritual.” Gathered below are some of the sights from this year, photographed by Reuters photographers Jim Urquhart and Jim Bourg.