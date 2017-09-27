Watch Live
The Atlantic’s Washington Ideas Forum

More Photos of the Crisis in Puerto Rico

Eight days after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico with devastating force, some relief and supplies are beginning to arrive in the capital of San Juan. However, the Associated Press reports that many on the island are “still waiting for help from anyone from the federal or Puerto Rican government. But the scope of the devastation is so broad, and the relief effort so concentrated in San Juan, that many people from outside the capital say they have received little to no help.” Puerto Rico’s governor says he intends to ask for more than a billion dollars in federal assistance.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Coming Software Apocalypse
  2. Education Isn't the Key to a Good Income
  3. How America's Vision of Progressive Tax Reform Died
  4. How to Tell If North Korea and America Are Actually Headed to War
  5. The First White President
  6. How Hugh Hefner Commercialized Sex
  7. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  8. The Muted GOP Response to Roy Moore's Anti-Muslim Prejudice
  9. Disconnected by Disaster—Photos From a Battered Puerto Rico
  10. Japanese Animals Are Still Washing Up in America After The 2011 Tsunami
Back to Top

Join the Discussion