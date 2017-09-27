More Photos of the Crisis in Puerto Rico

Eight days after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico with devastating force, some relief and supplies are beginning to arrive in the capital of San Juan. However, the Associated Press reports that many on the island are “still waiting for help from anyone from the federal or Puerto Rican government. But the scope of the devastation is so broad, and the relief effort so concentrated in San Juan, that many people from outside the capital say they have received little to no help.” Puerto Rico’s Governor says he intends to ask for more than a billion dollars in federal assistance.