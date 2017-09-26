Watch Live
Army Troops Deployed in Rio Slum to Fight Drug Gang Violence

Recently, rival drug trafficking gangs and factions in Rio de Janeiro’s giant Rocinha favela have fought several frightening street battles for dominance. The heavily-armed gang members were more than local police could handle, so 950 army soldiers were deployed to the narrow streets and alleys of Rocinha on Friday. After numerous arrests, officials say the favela is now back under control, with the soldiers still in place for the time being.

