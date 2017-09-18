A Weekend of Protest in St. Louis

On Friday, a judge in St. Louis found Jason Stockley, a white former St. Louis police officer, not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a black man named Anthony Lamar Smith. Smith was shot and killed by Stockley after a high-speed chase in 2011. Throughout the weekend, groups of protesters took to the streets of St. Louis, voicing their anger with the decision. At night, as most of the peaceful demonstrators dispersed, others took their anger out on police cars and nearby businesses, smashing dozens of windows. More than 80 arrests were reported on Sunday alone.