A Photo Trip Through Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park, now 145 years old, was the first national park established in the world. In 2016, the 2.2-million-acre park was visited by a record 4.2 million people who came to experience the wilderness, explore countless geothermal features, witness the gorgeous vistas, and try to catch a glimpse of the resident wildlife. Gathered here are a handful of compelling photos from Yellowstone’s past, as well as some from recent years.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Scott Olson / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 18, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    A Weekend of Protest in St. Louis

    On Friday, a judge in St. Louis found Jason Stockley, a white former St. Louis police officer, not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a black man named Anthony Lamar Smith.

  • Edgard Garrido / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 15, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 9/9–9/15

    Hurricanes Jose and Irma, an earthquake in Mexico, Cassini’s grand finale above Saturn, and much more

  • Mats Andersson / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    • In Focus
    • Sep 14, 2017
    • 13 Photos

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017

    Finalists from the annual photo competition produced by the Natural History Museum in London

  • Caribbean Buzz Helicopters via AP
    • In Focus
    • Sep 13, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    The Wreckage Left in Irma's Path Across the Caribbean and Southeastern United States

    Days after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc across the Caribbean and several U.S. states, government officials and residents are beginning to assess the widespread damage, pick up the pieces, and figure out their next steps.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The First White President
  2. How the GOP Prompted the Decay of Political Norms
  3. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  4. Trump Threatens to 'Totally Destroy North Korea'
  5. Five Questions About the Manafort Investigation
  6. Reading the Bible Through Neuroscience
  7. Can Conservative Journalism Survive?
  8. Is Trump's 'Wiretap' Claim Vindicated?
  9. What Is the Meaning of Mother!?
  10. How One Woman Brought the 'Mother's Curse' to Canada
Back to Top

Join the Discussion