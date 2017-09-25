2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Contest

National Geographic Magazine has opened its annual photo contest for 2017, with the deadline for submissions coming up on November 17. The Grand Prize Winner will receive $10,000 (USD), publication in National Geographic Magazine and a feature on National Geographic’s Instagram account. The folks at National Geographic were once more kind enough to let me choose among the contest entries so far for display here. The captions below were written by the individual photographers, and lightly edited for style.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
