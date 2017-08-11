World Elephant Day 2017

Since 2011, August 12 has been set aside as World Elephant Day. Supported by numerous conservation agencies, it’s a day to “spread awareness, share knowledge, and provide solutions for better care and management of both captive and wild elephants,” according to the organizer’s website. Elephants face numerous challenges, including poaching, habitat loss, exploitation, abuse, and proximity to human conflict and poverty. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists African elephants as “vulnerable” and Asian elephants as “endangered.” On this World Elephant Day, I present a collection of images of these amazing animals splashing, bathing, swimming, and enjoying the water.

  • Boris Grdanoski / AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 11, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 8/5–8/11

    A trip through Geirangerfjord in Norway, an earthquake in China, a submerged monastery in Russia, contentious elections in Kenya, and much more.

  • NASA / JPL-Caltech
    • In Focus
    • Aug 10, 2017
    • 34 Photos

    Voyager's 40th Anniversary

    In August of 1977, the first of two identical robotic probes was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, bound for our outermost planets and beyond.

  • Spencer Platt / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 8, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    Closing Down a Notorious Heroin Camp in Philadelphia

    Earlier this year, photographers visited Kensington in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to photograph “El Campamento”, one of the largest open-air drug markets and shooting galleries on the East Coast, before it was shut down.

  • Wang He / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 7, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    Upgrading the Power Grid in Remote Tibet

    In Tibet’s Hengduan Mountains, workers are hauling thousands of parts over challenging terrain by mule and by hand to build the Tibet Electric Power Networking Project.

