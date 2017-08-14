Vigils, Marches, and Memorials After Charlottesville

In squares and streets across the United States, vigils and marches were held this weekend in response to the hatred and violence on display during a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12th. 32-year-old counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed when James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, also injuring 19 others. Gathered here are images of some of those who took to the streets to mourn, and to decry racism and hate, from Charlottesville to Chicago, Washington to Los Angeles, and more.