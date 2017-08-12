Vigils, Marches, and Memorials After Charlottesville

In squares and streets across the United States, vigils and marches were held this weekend in response to the hatred and violence on display during a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12th. 32-year-old counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed when James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, also injuring 19 others. Gathered here are images of some of those who took to the streets to mourn, and to decry racism and hate, from Charlottesville to Chicago, Washington to Los Angeles, and more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 12, 2017
    • 18 Photos

    World Elephant Day

    Since 2011, August 12 has been set aside as World Elephant Day, supported by numerous conservation agencies as a day to “spread awareness, share knowledge, and provide solutions for better care and management of both captive and wild elephants.”

  • Boris Grdanoski / AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 11, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 8/5–8/11

    A trip through Geirangerfjord in Norway, an earthquake in China, a submerged monastery in Russia, contentious elections in Kenya, and much more.

  • NASA / JPL-Caltech
    • In Focus
    • Aug 10, 2017
    • 34 Photos

    Voyager's 40th Anniversary

    In August of 1977, the first of two identical robotic probes was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, bound for our outermost planets and beyond.

  • Spencer Platt / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 8, 2017
    • 21 Photos

    Closing Down a Notorious Heroin Camp in Philadelphia

    Earlier this year, photographers visited Kensington in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to photograph “El Campamento”, one of the largest open-air drug markets and shooting galleries on the East Coast, before it was shut down.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Myth of the Kindly General Lee
  2. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  3. What the Next Round of Alt-Right Rallies Will Reveal
  4. Game of Thrones: No Choice at All
  5. Take the Statues Down
  6. How America Lost Its Mind
  7. His Kampf
  8. What Happens When Trump Endorses the Candidate of the Hated Establishment?
  9. Why Scientists Can’t Agree on Whether It’s Unhealthy to Be Overweight
  10. The Rise of the Violent Left
Back to Top

Join the Discussion