In Tibet’s Hengduan Mountains, workers are hauling thousands of parts over challenging terrain by mule and by hand to build huge transmission towers for the Tibet Electric Power Networking Project. The complex power transmission project is designed to join and upgrade Tibet’s current disconnected and underpowered power transmission systems. The project is due to be completed in 2018.
Upgrading the Power Grid in Remote Tibet
