Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey, the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States in more than a decade, made landfall on the Texas coast late Friday, as a Category 4 storm, destroying homes, overturning vehicles and sinking boats, severing power lines and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. As Harvey, now downgraded to a tropical storm, lingers over Texas, record amounts of rain are predicted, which could spawn even more destruction in the form of catastrophic flooding.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 25, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 8/19–8/25

    The Great American Eclipse, the World Belly-flop Championships in Norway, thousands march against hate in Boston, and much more.

  •
    • In Focus
    • Aug 24, 2017
    • 20 Photos

    Over Georgia, Last Drone Photos Before Regulation

    One last aerial photo tour of the country of Georgia, before new drone laws kick in.

  • Tommy Pedersen / TT News Agency / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 18, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 8/12–8/18

    The removal of Confederate statues in Baltimore, big waves in Brazil,  the World Jousting Championships in Australia, daily exercise at a pig farm in China, and much more.

  • George Frey / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 16, 2017
    • 15 Photos

    Inside the Dugway Proving Ground

    George Frey, Getty images photographer, recently had the opportunity to visit the U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Ground, a sprawling top-secret military facility in the Utah desert.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. 'We Are Living Through a Battle for the Soul of This Nation'
  2. How Will the Supreme Court Respond to the Arpaio Pardon?
  3. Why the Arpaio Pardon Matters
  4. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  5. Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey
  6. Trump Won't Back Down
  7. How America Lost Its Mind
  8. Vitamin B6 and B12 Supplements Appear to Cause Cancer in Men
  9. Donald Trump's Telling Change to the Oval Office
  10. How Mushrooms Became Magic
Back to Top

Join the Discussion