Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey, the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States in more than a decade, made landfall on the Texas coast late Friday, as a Category 4 storm, destroying homes, overturning vehicles and sinking boats, severing power lines and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. As Harvey, now downgraded to a tropical storm, lingers over Texas, record amounts of rain are predicted, which could spawn even more destruction in the form of catastrophic flooding.