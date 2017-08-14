Photos: One Week in India

Scott Olson / Getty In Focus

22 Photos Vigils, Marches, and Memorials After Charlottesville In squares and streets across the United States, vigils and marches were held this weekend in response to the hatred and violence on display during a rally in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty In Focus

18 Photos World Elephant Day Since 2011, August 12 has been set aside as World Elephant Day, supported by numerous conservation agencies as a day to “spread awareness, share knowledge, and provide solutions for better care and management of both captive and wild elephants.”

Boris Grdanoski / AP In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: 8/5–8/11 A trip through Geirangerfjord in Norway, an earthquake in China, a submerged monastery in Russia, contentious elections in Kenya, and much more.