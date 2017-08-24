Photos of the Week: 8/19–8/25

In Focus

20 Photos Over Georgia, Last Drone Photos Before Regulation One last aerial photo tour of the country of Georgia, before new drone laws kick in.

Tommy Pedersen / TT News Agency / Reuters In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: 8/12–8/18 The removal of Confederate statues in Baltimore, big waves in Brazil, the World Jousting Championships in Australia, daily exercise at a pig farm in China, and much more.

George Frey / Getty In Focus

15 Photos Inside the Dugway Proving Ground George Frey, Getty images photographer, recently had the opportunity to visit the U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Ground, a sprawling top-secret military facility in the Utah desert.