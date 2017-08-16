Photos of the Week: 8/12–8/18

The removal of Confederate statues in Baltimore, big waves in Brazil,  the World Jousting Championships in Australia, violent demonstrations and counter-protests in Charlottesville, daily exercise at a pig farm in China, a newborn mandrill in France, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • George Frey / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 16, 2017
    • 15 Photos

    Inside the Dugway Proving Ground

    George Frey, Getty images photographer, recently had the opportunity to visit the U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Ground, a sprawling top-secret military facility in the Utah desert.

  • Tauseef Mustafa / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 15, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos: One Week in India

    India celebrated its 70th Independence Day on August 15, during a busy week across the nation.

  • Scott Olson / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 14, 2017
    • 22 Photos

    Vigils, Marches, and Memorials After Charlottesville

    In squares and streets across the United States, vigils and marches were held this weekend in response to the hatred and violence on display during a rally in Charlottesville on Saturday.

  • Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 12, 2017
    • 18 Photos

    World Elephant Day

    Since 2011, August 12 has been set aside as World Elephant Day, supported by numerous conservation agencies as a day to “spread awareness, share knowledge, and provide solutions for better care and management of both captive and wild elephants.”

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. 'Let Us Eat Cake': The Tina Fey Effect in 2017
  2. The Women Behind the 'Alt-Right'
  3. The Eclipse Conspiracy
  4. The Myth of the Kindly General Lee
  5. What General Pershing Was Really Doing in the Philippines
  6. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  7. Erik Prince's Plan to Privatize the War in Afghanistan
  8. The Rise of the Violent Left
  9. Donald Trump Is a Lame-Duck President
  10. Annie Dillard's Classic Essay: 'Total Eclipse'
Back to Top

Join the Discussion