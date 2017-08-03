Photos of the Week: 7/29–8/4

Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters In Focus

18 Photos The Marble of Michelangelo's Dreams High in the Apuan Alps of Tuscany sits Monte Altissimo, climbed by Michelangelo in 1517, where the artist found “the marble of his dreams.”

Kristina Barker Spotlight

20 Photos A Reservation, Restored The young leaders of Pine Ridge Reservation are confronting generational poverty, trauma, and cultural disconnection and using educational attainment as key to reclaiming Native identity and culture.